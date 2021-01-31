HEROcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,996.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. HEROcoin has a market cap of $765,346.43 and approximately $2,996.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00909479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.22 or 0.04559945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020696 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030220 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.