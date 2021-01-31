HeroNode (HER) Trading Down 39% Over Last Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. HeroNode has a total market cap of $100,838.96 and $65.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 39% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00883037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.01 or 0.04389709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019795 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030158 BTC.

HeroNode is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

