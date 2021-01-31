HEX Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $4.87 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00091730 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003262 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

