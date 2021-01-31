Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the December 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE HFRO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.26. 204,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

