Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

HIHO opened at $4.80 on Friday. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

