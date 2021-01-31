Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hill-Rom worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

