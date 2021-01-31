Hill Winds Capital LP Buys New Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Apartment Income REIT makes up approximately 1.4% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. 1,538,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.