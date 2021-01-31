Holyheld (HOLY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56,607.00

Holyheld (CURRENCY:HOLY) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Holyheld has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. One Holyheld token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holyheld has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $56,607.00 worth of Holyheld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00133993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00271818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067256 BTC.

Holyheld Token Profile

Holyheld’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,028,047 tokens. Holyheld’s official website is holyheld.com

Holyheld Token Trading

