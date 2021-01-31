Homeros (HMR) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $47.08 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Homeros has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134516 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00272739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041112 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

