HOMIHELP (HOMI) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00005176 BTC on major exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $43,381.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00272474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039798 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.