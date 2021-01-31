Honest (HNST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,164.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Honest has a market cap of $690,758.15 and $1,164.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00272733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.