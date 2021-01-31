HOQU Price Tops $0.0022 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $368,659.36 and $13,632.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.71 or 0.00911731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.49 or 0.04491299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031226 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

