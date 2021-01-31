HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $30,473.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,909.70 or 1.00275018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00024081 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.54 or 0.01034580 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00311404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00205246 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029276 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003592 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

