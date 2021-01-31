Humaniq Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.26 million and $42,595.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.93 or 0.00907509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.35 or 0.04518282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020996 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Humaniq is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

