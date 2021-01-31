HUNT (HUNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.20 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. HUNT has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00272474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039798 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

