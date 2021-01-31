HUSD (HUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $455.67 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $455.67 million and $144.29 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00916087 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054638 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005884 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.27 or 0.04448815 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031369 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020445 BTC.
HUSD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “
Buying and Selling HUSD
HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
