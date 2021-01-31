Hush Reaches Market Cap of $217,387.41 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $217,387.41 and $5,968.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00256945 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00106937 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

