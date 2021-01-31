Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in January

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 580,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS HUTMF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

