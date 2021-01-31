HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get HUYA alerts:

NYSE:HUYA opened at $25.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. HUYA has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in HUYA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in HUYA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUYA by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.