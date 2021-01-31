Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Up 62.9% in January

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Hydro66 stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 110,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20. Hydro66 has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.73.
Hydro66 Company Profile
