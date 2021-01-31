Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Up 62.9% in January

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hydro66 stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 110,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20. Hydro66 has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

Hydro66 Company Profile

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a data center company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and rest of Europe. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and high-performance computing block chain companies.

