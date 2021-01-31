Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Market Cap Reaches $71,751.36

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Hyper Speed Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded up 338.3% against the dollar. Hyper Speed Network has a total market cap of $71,751.36 and approximately $371.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00902114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.58 or 0.04429422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

