HyperDAO (HDAO) Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $7,943.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00132095 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068288 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00267595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066747 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

