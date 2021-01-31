HyperDAO Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $3.12 million and $6,745.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00267726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037784 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

