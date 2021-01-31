ichi.farm (ICHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65,840.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $65,840.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00011350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00272474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039798 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

