iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICOTF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,681. iCo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About iCo Therapeutics

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

