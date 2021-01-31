ICON (ICX) Price Down 5.5% This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002129 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $420.07 million and approximately $75.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,229,491 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.