Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Trading 160.7% Higher Over Last Week

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 110.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $228.98 million and $118,568.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00013286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 160.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00067675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00037758 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

