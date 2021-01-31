Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDKOY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. It operates through Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others segments. The company offers lubricants, including marine and maintenance oils, metal working and industrial oils, grease products, traction drive fluids, polyvinyl ethers, and polyalkylene glycol oils; and petrochemicals, such as basic and performance chemicals, and engineering plastics.

