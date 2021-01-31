Idena Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,824.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $57,824.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 63,996,597 coins and its circulating supply is 36,535,472 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

Buying and Selling Idena

Idena can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

