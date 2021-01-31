IDEX Price Reaches $0.0626 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 58% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $35.28 million and $33.07 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00909479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.22 or 0.04559945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020696 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030220 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

