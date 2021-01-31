Idle Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.07 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Idle has traded up 82.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for about $12.92 or 0.00039575 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00134341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00276294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039477 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,566 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

