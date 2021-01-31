IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.4 days.

Shares of IGO stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. IGO has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

