IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,716 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

