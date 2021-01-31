II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.87.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,697 shares of company stock valued at $27,218,362. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG increased its stake in II-VI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,435,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

