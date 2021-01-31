ILCOIN (ILC) Market Capitalization Tops $10.86 Million

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ILCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $10.86 million and $214,273.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ILCOIN alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007177 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003164 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007271 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ILCOIN Token Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,587,872,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,176,237 tokens. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Token Trading

ILCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ILCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.