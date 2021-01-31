Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Increased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $11.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $453.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

