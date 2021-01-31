IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Up 92.0% in January

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,200 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.68 on Friday. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on IMAC in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

