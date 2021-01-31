ImageCash (IMGC) Price Reaches $0.0050

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. ImageCash has a market cap of $25,509.91 and $62,559.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ImageCash has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00134069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00268306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00067007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038422 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,200,369 coins and its circulating supply is 5,081,369 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars.

