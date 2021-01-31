imbrex Hits Market Cap of $143,857.54 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $143,857.54 and $72.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00907589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.66 or 0.04466438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020810 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00030403 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

REX is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

