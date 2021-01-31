Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $95.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $109.95.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $5,386,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,831 shares in the company, valued at $84,705,899.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,927,143 shares of company stock worth $140,473,355 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

