India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Update

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of India Globalization Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IGC opened at $1.59 on Friday. India Globalization Capital has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.21.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 632.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

