Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. Infinera also posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Infinera’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 2,756,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,699. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7,026.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 763,757 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.