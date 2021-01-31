Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Up 146% This Week

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $6,810.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 146% against the dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.