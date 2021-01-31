Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Infosys by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

