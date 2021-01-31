InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 268,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $356.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.92. InfuSystem has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 9,094 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $155,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 175,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.