Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Ingredion worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

