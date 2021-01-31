Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $9.66 or 0.00028764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $147.37 million and approximately $43.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00132257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038515 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

