Ink (INK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,540.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Ink has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $367,672.18 and $45,540.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

