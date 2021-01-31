Ink Protocol Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $805,752.19 and approximately $60,037.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00900435 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.74 or 0.04412940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020720 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030960 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

