InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Down 33.8% in January

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,800 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 652,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
InMode stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.95.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of InMode by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
