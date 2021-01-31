InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Down 33.8% in January

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,800 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 652,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

InMode stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. InMode has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of InMode by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

